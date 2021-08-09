City of Cleveland News Updates – #397

The City of Cleveland today made the following announcements:. City of Cleveland & CMSD Release Second RFQ for Redevelopment of Surplus, Vacant CMSD Sites. In March 2021, The City of Cleveland (City) and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) issued a joint Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to select real estate development project teams for the redevelopment of 12 vacant school buildings and seven sites of vacant land that were formerly the location of school buildings. Through that process, project teams were recommended to move forward to commence due diligence activities of 13 sites. This phase will include community engagement and further site investigation as project teams move forward to seeking conceptual approval for each site.