Blue Devils Open Preseason Practice Monday

ENID, Okla. — Football returns to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Monday, when the Plainsmen take the field for their first practice of the fall season. Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said the squad had between 60-65 players showing up to summer workouts. He said the team’s numbers over the summer have more than doubled since his first season in 2019. The Plainsmen are going to be relying on several young players this season, but many have experience playing last season.