Grove City, PA

AHN Grove City thanks Pine VFD for hosting vaccine clinic, Aug. 9 declared "Pine Township Engine Company Day"

By TANNER MONDOK Herald Photographer
The Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinating more than 23,000 people against COVID-19 is not an easy task, so AHN Grove City had some people to thank Monday. At the Pine Township Engine Company’s board meeting members of AHN Grove City and the Mayor of Grove City were on hand to express their gratitude to the fire department for hosting the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic from January to June this year.

