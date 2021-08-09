Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your SEC All-City Guide: Where to Eat, Sleep & Tailgate

By StyleBlueprint Editors
styleblueprint.com
 7 days ago

There’s nothing quite like football season in the South, and gameday isn’t just any other day — Saturdays during SEC season are an all-day affair. With SEC football, a few generalizations apply: Tailgating is big, food is good, and school spirit is rampant. Whether you’re new to the SEC scene...

styleblueprint.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Tailgate#Tailgating#Sec#Gameday#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia has a future star on their hands

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment...
Clemson, SCItem

Clemson No. 2 in preseason coaches poll behind Bama

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's where Florida football stands in the preseason AP Poll

The preseason AP Top 25 is out and the Florida Gators are No. 13 on it behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. After ranking No. 8 in the last two iterations of the preseason AP Poll, the Gators find themselves outside of the top 10 and behind three SEC teams to start 2021. The Rolling Tide landed at the top spot on the list and the Bulldogs and Aggies are a bit further down at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Real EstatePosted by
CW33

Cities where your dollar goes the furthest

(Stacker) – Finding the right place to live where your dollar goes furthest can mean the difference between scraping by or being able to enjoy the fruits of your labor. The length of a commute, how much fuel costs, and the price of groceries are just some of the ways to judge how far that dollar will stretch. And the cost of buying or renting a home is paramount. Job opportunities matter, as well: Many of the most economical places to live are those that have successfully lured and nurtured vibrant young startups and tech businesses.
Footballarkansasrazorbacks.com

Reserve Your Tailgating Spot for Razorback Football

The full pageantry of Razorback Football gamedays, including tailgating, will be restored this fall around Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium!. Victory Village offers many great options for tailgating on Razorback Football gamedays. Fans can reserve a tented space in Victory Village and can have your spot set up and ready when you arrive. Victory Village comes with clean and attractive marquee-style tents, tables, chairs and much more. Each area will have tented plots available that are 10 feet by 10 feet, 10 feet by 20 feet and 20 feet by 20 feet. Fans can also reserve a space that is 10 feet by 10 feet for personal tents.
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Where to Stay, Eat & Relax in Houston for the Weekend

Texas’ biggest city has sophisticated food, top museums and the nation’s largest polo club. Believe it or not, fall is around the corner. So is Houston. That last part might be a stretch, but Texas’ largest city is less than a three-hour drive from Austin which makes it a great option for a weekend away as our weather starts to cool down. Whether you’re looking to escape as a couple, with the whole family or with friends, an urban adventure consisting of excellent food, comfortable accommodations, parks and museums awaits easy and a bit south of here.
Florida StatePosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB No. 13: Florida

As late as Dec. 12 of last season, the Florida Gators still had legitimate dreams of making the College Football Playoffs. They were 8-1 with the only loss being by three (41-38) at Texas A&M. Beat LSU in the Swamp and Alabama in the SEC championship and the Gators would...
College Sportssportswar.com

Everything goes up to answer all your questions LOL! IMHO, SEC and B1G

Basketball is darn good. Matter of fact, IIRC, the SEC has had as many or more March Madness teams as the ACC. Heck we lost to Bama under Buzz in the tourney. You're right! Again, the SEC is leading and changing the trajectory of college sports' conferences. I was hopeful the new ACC commish coming from the B1G would help, but confidence is low. I truly hope VT and hoova combine efforts and look out for their individual interests.
Alabama StatePosted by
Times Leader

Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again; PSU 19th

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. Coming off its sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the...
NFLUSA Today

Where the SEC ranks against all 130 teams in FBS

With fall camp about to open for college football in 2021, plenty of rankings have hit the shelf. CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson has taken on the daunting task of ranking all 130 FBS teams across the nation. The LSU Tigers are not far from where they have landed in most power rankings.
Kentucky Stateaseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in 247 Sports’ SEC predictions

We are just three weeks away from the start of the 2021 college football season. and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to have a big year. Mark Stoops is hoping to have a more explosive offense going forward which is why he decided to bring in former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to be the new offensive coordinator.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa football fall camp survival guide: Get your sleep

IOWA CITY — Fall camp is eating, sleeping and breathing football, and while the veterans have it down, the younger players are still learning the ropes. For the month of August, players are living in hotel rooms at the Marriott with teammates assigned as roommates and regimented schedules of practice, workouts, film and even scheduled meal times.
NFLBleacher Report

Preseason College Football Rankings 2021: Predictions for Initial AP NCAA Top 25

As college football enters the final two-week homestretch before the regular season kicks off, things look a little different than they did a year ago at this time. When last year's Associated Press Top 25 poll dropped on August 24, the Pac-12 and Big Ten had they would be postponing their football seasons until the end of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the recency of the leagues' decisions at that point, all conferences were included in the ranking before Pac-12 and Big Ten schools were dropped the following week.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Missouri Tigers: How SEC realignment can look with Oklahoma, Texas

When the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will join the SEC, how could that affect the Missouri Tigers?. The Missouri Tigers escaped the Big 12 in 2012. Now it seems the Big 12 is coming to Missouri. With Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC by June 30, 2025, the conference adds two of the most prominent athletic schools in the country and certainly the top two in what’s left of the Big 12 Conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy