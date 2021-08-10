Cancel
Effingham, IL

Unit 40 votes to require masks

By Andrew Adams Daily News
 6 days ago
In this May 21 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia. New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus. AP Photo | Matt Rourke, File

Effingham Unit 40 on Monday voted to require masks when classes start on Aug. 25. The requirement brings the district into alignment with a recent announcement from Gov. JB Pritzker that masks are required in schools.

The vast majority of the roughly 60 attendees at the meeting opposed the mask requirement. Only one person vocally supported requiring masks.

"I think its bogus," said Angelique Bridges, a Unit 40 parent who asked the board to make mask wearing optional. "My children won't wear a mask."

The board voted for the measure 4-3. Steve Bone, Jill Wendling, Desha Wear and Board President Robin Klosterman voted for the measure. Chad Thompson, Brad Waldhoff and Jane Willenborg voted against the measure.

The governor's executive order requiring masks applies to "all public and nonpublic schools in Illinois serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students."

