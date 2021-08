The start of a new academic year is quickly approaching. If you’ve been following media reports, you know that the pandemic remains a fluid, dynamic situation. Changes to public health guidance are still occurring frequently. We should all be proud that Syracuse University will start the fall semester as one of the most highly vaccinated campuses in the nation. Currently, more than 90% of our combined student and employee population is fully vaccinated against the COVID virus. And while breakthrough infections of vaccinated individuals are occurring as the experts predicted, the data is clear that the vaccine is performing its No. 1 function extraordinarily well—which is to prevent vaccinated individuals from experiencing serious illness and hospitalization.