Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilbert, AZ

FEMA to Conduct National Test of the Emergency Alert System

Posted by 
Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 6 days ago

Gilbert, AZ - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Wednesday, August 11th at 11:20 AM MST.

According to FEMA, they regularly test the public alert and warning systems to assess the operational readiness of the supporting infrastructure. The tests also help identify any needed technological and administrative improvements to the systems.

Radios and televisions may be interrupted momentarily to play the EAS message while individuals with configured cell phones will receive a test message preceded by a loud tone.

Visit FEMA's frequently asked questions to learn more about the Emergency Alert System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Loslv_0bMuCjd900

Comments / 0

Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

33
Followers
157
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Alert System#Emergency Management#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018 it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy