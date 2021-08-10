FEMA to Conduct National Test of the Emergency Alert System

Gilbert, AZ - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Wednesday, August 11th at 11:20 AM MST.

According to FEMA, they regularly test the public alert and warning systems to assess the operational readiness of the supporting infrastructure. The tests also help identify any needed technological and administrative improvements to the systems.

Radios and televisions may be interrupted momentarily to play the EAS message while individuals with configured cell phones will receive a test message preceded by a loud tone.

Visit FEMA's frequently asked questions to learn more about the Emergency Alert System.