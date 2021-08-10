Cancel
Observations from first day of practice: Guyer's offense in rhythm with new QB Jackson Arnold

By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold throws a pass during practice Monday.

Make no mistake about it — Guyer was one of the best teams in the state last year.

The Wildcats advanced to the Class 6A Division II semifinal for the second consecutive season, falling just short of another state title game appearance.

But for as far as Guyer went and as good as it was, there were points throughout the year when the Wildcats’ offense was not totally in sync. Some of it was to be expected, given Guyer ushered in a brand-new coach in Rodney Webb and had installed a completely different offensive scheme.

If that weren’t enough, add in the COVID-19 pandemic, no spring practice and a delayed start, and it would have been foolish to expect the Wildcats’ offense to fire on all cylinders. Guyer’s passing attack was particularly affected, as quarterback Eli Stowers (now at Texas A&M) threw for half as many touchdowns in 2020 (18) compared to 2019 (36).

Fast forward to the Wildcats’ first day of fall practice on Monday, though, and any lingering offensive issues appear to be long gone.

Even with a new quarterback under center, Guyer’s offense looked far more comfortable in the second year of Webb’s spread scheme.

Guyer head coach Rodney Webb talks during practice Monday, August 9, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

“There’s just a lot more familiarity in not just the offense and the defense, but the way that we operate,” Webb said. “That’s one thing today offensively, we had the full Hebron plan on paper, and we weren’t scared to throw anything at them.

“It didn’t all look great, but in terms of the volume of offense we’re going into the season with, it’s night and day different from last year.”

Jackson Arnold ready to take the reins at quarterback

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold throws a pass during practice Monday, August 9, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

Ever since Jackson Arnold was thrust into the 2019 state title game as a freshman to replace an injured Stowers, it has been a forgone conclusion he would be Guyer’s next starting quarterback.

Arnold’s time has now arrived.

The junior, who holds a number of Power Five offers, has the keys to the Wildcats’ offense. And he’s ready for the moment.

“I’m very comfortable with this offense,” Arnold said. “I loved [former Guyer coach John] Walsh’s offense, but I think this offense is more suited for me. It [has] more passing plays and more opportunities to throw the ball. I think that’s where I excel the most in my game.”

Webb and other coaches have long raved about Arnold’s arm talent, and that was on full display Monday.

Arnold frequently hit receivers in stride with tight spirals down the field, displaying accuracy at the short, intermediate and deep levels.

“It just looks different coming out of his hand,” said Webb of Arnold. “When you see a ball come out of a kid’s hands, you know a Division I quarterback when you see it, and he is.”

One of Arnold’s receivers in senior Jace Wilson, who has picked up several mid-major offers himself this summer, wholeheartedly agreed with Webb.

“Jackson is a freak of nature,” Wilson said. “He can sit there and throw it 80 yards. He’s going to be an amazing talent when he matures a little more, and just now, he looks like he could go out there and play college football as just a junior.”

Experienced receivers ready to make an impact

Going into last season, Guyer’s starting receiving corps of Wilson, Grayson O’Bara and Brody Noble had only taken a handful of varsity snaps.

To make matters more complicated, the trio had to learn Webb’s new spread offense on the fly throughout the year. The talent was there, but there were admittedly some growing pains along the way.

Now entering their second season in the offense, O’Bara, Wilson and Noble look right at home. Their comfort level was evident on Monday, as all three receivers ran crisp, clean routes without hesitation.

“I feel like me and my team are a lot more comfortable,” Wilson said. “We were all young last year with a new coaching staff and a lot of new things added to the offense.”

Wilson led the team in receiving with 604 yards and six touchdowns last season, and he said the biggest step he has taken in getting acclimated to the offense was familiarizing himself with the play calls.

In addition to Wilson, the Wildcats will also lean on Noble and O’Bara, who combined for 838 yards and seven scores last year.

O’Bara was sidelined for several games last season and missed the majority of Guyer’s playoff run, but Arnold said if O’Bara stays healthy, he believes his full compliment of receivers can be dangerous.

“I’m extremely confident in my receivers,” Arnold said. “I just need Grayson to be healthy so we do have that trio. They have all the tools in the world to go out and put up crazy numbers.”

