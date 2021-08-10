Idaho’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Just 19 Glorious Campsites

If you love camping, you’re definitely in the right state! Idaho is home to some fantastic camping destinations that can suit every type of camper – whether you’re the type to prefer solitude and rugged wilderness or amenities and comfort. Featured here is a hidden gem of a campground that’s hiding out in the beautiful Sawtooth Mountains. Located right along the shores of a pristine mountain lake, this camping spot is worth seeking out for your next adventure.

Stanley Lake is a beauty tucked away at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains. Boasting crystal-clear waters and pristine beauty, it's the type of place you never want to leave. Thankfully, you don't have to!

Stanley Lake Campground is located on a hillside situated above Stanley Lake. The idyllic forest campsites boast the most amazing views of Stanley Lake, McGowan Peak, and that rugged beauty that Sawtooth Wilderness is known for.

The campground consists of just 19 campsites including one double-site. Open seasonally from May through September, the campground is understandably popular and it fills up quickly during peak months. You can always reserve your site ahead of time online.

At the campground, you'll be just steps away from the shores of Stanley Lake. The lake is stunning and offers great boating, waterskiing, canoeing, and kayaking. Fishing is also popular, as the lake is home to a variety of trout.

In addition to the lake, campers can enjoy access to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area's incredible network of hiking trails. Others seek out Stanley Lake for its scenic beauty in photography and painting. Simply put, this slice of paradise has something for everyone.

Campsites are shaded and come with a table and fire ring. There is a camp host, restrooms, and a well for water. Amenities aren't abundant, but it's the scenic views and gorgeous setting that make this campground a must for any Idaho nature lover.

This gem of a campground belongs on your bucket list. Visit the Forest Service website for more information including directions to the campground from Stanley.

