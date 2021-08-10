Ruth Clark

Ruth Elizabeth Clark, 96, of Tipton, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021, while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with Pastor Cynthia Ryssemus officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharon Cemetery, rural Wilton. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. A memorial fund has been created in Ruth's memory with proceeds being directed to the Cedar Manor Nursing Home or the Tipton Library.Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.