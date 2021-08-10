Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tipton, IA

Ruth Clark

thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Ruth Elizabeth Clark, 96, of Tipton, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021, while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with Pastor Cynthia Ryssemus officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharon Cemetery, rural Wilton. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. A memorial fund has been created in Ruth's memory with proceeds being directed to the Cedar Manor Nursing Home or the Tipton Library.Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Tipton, IA
City
Wilton, IA
City
Tama, IA
City
Lake Mills, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fry Funeral Home#Sharon Country School#Wilton High School#Parsons College#The University Of Iowa#Earlham School#Sac#Fox Settlement School#Bennett School#The Tipton Library Board#The P E O Chapter Dy#The Tri Sigmas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy