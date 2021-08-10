Are You Ready to Run? Join the Student Council Executive Board!
Seeking Candidates for all of the Exec Board positions! Dynamic, dedicated leaders are needed to lead the Student Council and the student community at Life West. Review the qualifications for each position, make a copy of the candidate position you’re interested in, fill it out, and return it electronically to the Student Life Manager by Friday, August 13th. Campaigning begins next Monday, and elections are on August 27th.voice.lifewest.edu
Comments / 0