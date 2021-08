Madison County Schools has released its plan for the upcoming school year and a full return to in-person learning is a top priority for the district. “We know the value of face-to-face, in-person learning and our goal is to maximize those learning opportunities this year,” Madison County Schools Superintendent David Gilliam said in a message on the school web site on Monday. “In order to do this, we must have students and staff in attendance every day. We will continuously monitor many sources of data for our state and community, but the piece of data that will be most relevant to us during this school year is the impact of COVID infections and quarantine on student/staff attendance in our district.”