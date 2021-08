Former Iowa center Luka Garza has only been a Detroit Piston for a couple of days, but he has already done enough to impress his coaches and teammates early on. The 6-foot-11 242-pounder has spent the last three months transforming his body and put in countless hours to perfect his three-point shooting. Garza's game was unstoppable at the college level, but the NBA is a different breed, so Garza decided to become more perimeter oriented in an attempt to impress teams-- it worked when the Pistons drafted him at No. 52.