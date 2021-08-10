Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Preparing for post-pandemic work: Are you career-ready?

By Linda Van Doren
cobizmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you lost a job or had to close the doors of your business during the pandemic, you know firsthand how COVID-19 has affected work life. Maybe you need to “pivot.” Maybe the future of your industry is looking iffy. Maybe you could use a skill refresh? . You’re in good...

www.cobizmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Education#Internships#Mckinsey Global Institute#Nurse Assisting#Cna#Lpn#Registered Nursing#Student Navigation Center#English#Immigrant Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Altoona, PAMirror

Ready to work: Workforce industry recovers, grows after pandemic

The staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions industry provides job and career opportunities for 16 million employees per year. About 3 million temporary and contract employees work for America’s staffing companies during an average week, and over the course of a year, America’s staffing companies hire. 16 million temporary and contract...
Educationdailynurse.com

Preparing for Nursing School? Get Ready for Tech—A Lot of It

For a nursing student who needs to practice labor and delivery skills on treating the dangerous condition of shoulder dystocia, opportunities can be rare. Unless, of course, you happen to have some of the latest “mixed reality” technology that allows you to practice as many times as you wish, threatening neither mother nor baby.
Collegescase.edu

Prepare for a future teaching career with UNIV401

Graduate students, postdoctoral scholars/fellows and research scholars considering careers as faculty members or teaching at the university level are invited to sign up for UNIV401, Advanced Professional Development for University Teaching. UNIV401 is a zero-credit course aimed at introducing participants to the practice of teaching in higher education. Staff whose...
Collegeseducause.edu

Scaling HyFlex for the Post-Pandemic Campus

Setting up HyFlex courses on any campus requires thoughtful planning, careful analysis, continual assessment, and faculty support. But is HyFlex something that higher education institutions can and should permanently adopt in a post-pandemic world?. COVID-19, super-spreader, social distancing, and elbow bumps: Amid the plethora of new vocabulary acquired from the...
Seattle, WAseattleschools.org

Career and College Readiness

A Career is more than just a job. Career ready is to be a life-long learner. Seattle Schools is dedicated to supporting students exploration of interests, strengths and skills that will support them in the future. Career preparation is a combination of course work, knowledge, employ-ability and self-management skills. Seattle Schools offers a variety of ways for students to experience a variety of activities that support the development of personal Career goals.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Post-Pandemic Communication

We’re on the verge of a brand-new era in business. Covid-19 precautions are loosening. Some team members are heading back into the office, while others opt to remain virtual. But no matter where these employees work, there’s a high probability that they are exhausted and frazzled. Who wouldn’t be? The last 15 months were like a roller coaster in a haunted house with no exit door. Until now.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Career Development & Advicencsu.edu

2021-2022 Career Guide – Be Career Ready!

Are you looking for tips on writing a resume, attending career fairs, and preparing for interviews? Look no further than the Career Development Center’s Career Guide! This is your tool to become career-ready. Access the 2021-2022 Career Guide online here go.ncsu.edu/careerguide, hard copies will be available soon.
Churchill County, NVthefallonpost.org

Churchill County Work-Based Learning Helps Students with Career Readiness

Churchill County High School is excited to be partnering with the CEDA Business Council and Oasis Academy for Building Fallon Forward: Churchill County Work-Based Learning. CCHS students now can work for local companies in a career pathway of their interest while earning credit toward their high school diploma. Pathways and employment opportunities cover a vast spectrum of topics, including health careers, business, welding, automotive, and more. Both paid and unpaid positions are available for students.
Jobswestfordcatnews.org

Nashoba Tech Career Training Institute: Preparing Adults for New Careers

The Nashoba Career Training Institute at Nashoba Valley High School is finishing second round of training to prepare plumbers for the workforce. In the spring, NCTI offered training in Automotive Services and Plumbing. Massachusetts Regional Workforce Blueprints identify careers that are currently in high demand, as well as critical industries...
Public Healthjocoreport.com

You Decide: Could The Post-Pandemic Economy Be Better?

It has become common to hear economists and others say the post-pandemic economy will be different from the economy prior to the pandemic. We’ve gone through a major recession, and usually economies change after recessions. But we’ve also endured a health catastrophe, unlike any in a century, and permanent changes are likely to result.
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Career center governance a work in progress

BARRE — A committee tasked with exploring governance options for the Central Vermont Career Center is on track to meet a self-imposed September deadline and hoping to ask voters in six area school districts to consider creating a new one in March. Though the process is similar in many respects...
Career Development & AdviceNew York Post

Become a pro in project management with this training course

In this uncertain job market, it’s good to have options. If the pandemic has made you rethink your current job path, the world of project management is a great option. And right now, you can learn how to get ahead in this field and secure the needed certifications with the 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification bundle, packed with 12 information courses to get you up to speed. Right now, it’s available for just $39.99—that’s less than $4 a course!
Career Development & AdviceInsurance Journal

3 Ways to Accomplish Diversity & Inclusion in the Hiring Process

How’s your diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy these days? Non-existent, a paragraph in the employee handbook or a manifesto? More importantly, is it collecting dust or a living, breathing document that impacts all aspects of your business?. In my experience, more insurance organizations than not have trouble applying DE&I...
Economymetroatlantaceo.com

Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.
Public HealthFast Company

Why you should prioritize culture for post-pandemic growth

As the possibility of returning to the office looms large for employers and employees alike, organizations are grappling with many significant questions. From safety considerations for business travel to shifting approaches for working with clients, organizational leaders are reconsidering many aspects of day-to-day work. Top among them: How do we preserve our company culture?
Public HealthBusiness Insider

iA Financial Group will propose a hybrid and flexible approach to post-pandemic work

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, iA Financial Group is announcing its vision for the future of post-pandemic work. The approach will be based on a hybrid and flexible model combining both remote work and work from the office. This flexible choice-based approach is designed to give the majority of iA Financial Group's 8,000+ employees the ability to choose where to work on a daily basis to be most effective. The goal, as always, is to support the company's ambition to continue to deliver an outstanding service to its clients and partners. Flexibility is now key in retaining and attracting talent and delivering solid performance. Therefore, iA Financial Group will not be imposing a mandatory number of days in the office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy