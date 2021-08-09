Brine & Dine

Dine Out Boston has become a welcome tradition in these parts over the last two decades, highlighting deals on prix fixe menus at some of the finest eateries Greater Boston has to offer. This twice-a-year happening boasts a very appropriate theme for the recently announced August 8–21 edition: Dining Out, Together Again. Meals from such acclaimed restaurants as Harvest in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, Bistro du Midi in the Back Bay and all Boston area outposts of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse (Back Bay location pictured) can be enjoyed at various price points— $15, $20 and $25 for lunch and $28, $33 and $38 for dinner—with Saturday reservations available as well. So whether you’re hankering to re-visit an old favorite like the historic Union Oyster House or looking to discover a new-to-you hot spot that may soon become a regular stop, Dine Out Boston is the event for you.