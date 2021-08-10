Griffin, Lady Bears win volleyball opener

Mia Griffin had 16 kills as Alcorn Central opened the season with a 3-0 win over Saltillo on Monday night. THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

SALTILLO – Mia Griffin alone is a lot to handle, never mind the rest of Alcorn Central’s front line.

The Lady Bears, ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, opened the 2021 volleyball season Monday with a 3-0 win over Saltillo, notching scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-19.

Griffin, the two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year, was as formidable as ever, recording 16 kills, eight digs and four service aces. But she’s got a little more help this year, evidenced by the fact that four of her teammates had multiple kills.

“That’s going to be our strong suit,” coach Eric Lancaster said. “You can’t focus on just one or even two, because we’ve got two good outsides.”

The outside hitter opposite Griffin is sophomore Allie Kirkland, who had five kills. Cayleigh Shipman added seven kills and four aces.

After cruising through the second set, Alcorn Central had trouble putting Saltillo away. The Lady Tigers raced to a 9-3 lead behind the play of Caroline Hamm, who finished with 13 kills and three blocks.

Central chipped away, though, finally pulling ahead at 17-16. The Lady Bears then closed the match out with an 8-1 run.

“I could see a little bit of frustration, but I don’t think it affected us,” Lancaster said. “We hung in there and didn’t let them get too far ahead. I told them, the cream kind of rises to the top at the end.”

Alcorn Central, coming off a 16-9 season, is looking to make another deep playoff run. It reached the Class 3A state semifinals last year.

Griffin said she likes the makeup of this team.

“After the (scrimmage) at New Albany Saturday, there wasn’t one person on that court that didn’t step up and try their hardest,” Griffin said. “Everyone played to their fullest ability Saturday, and that made me really excited for this upcoming season.”

Saltillo is a second-year program, but it proved a scrappy foe for Alcorn Central. The Lady Tigers gave up too many aces, but they also kept a lot of balls alive and were competitive in two of the three sets.

“I think we grew up,” coach Lee Buse said. “Hamm really played well. Super proud of the effort.”