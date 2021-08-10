Cancel
NFL

Should Peyton Manning be next NFL Commissioner?

By Brian Holland
KLFY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter King and Dan Patrick wonder if Peyton Manning should be the next NFL commissioner and if Baker Mayfield is the Browns’ long term quarterback.

www.klfy.com

Peyton Manning
