Luis Castillo turns in a dud, Reds blown out by Cleveland in Ohio Cup series finale
CLEVELAND – After the Cincinnati Reds swept the Pittsburgh Pirates and won 10 of their last 12 games, maybe they were due for a letdown. Luis Castillo, who has been the star of the rotation for the past two months, didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. There were a few defensive miscues, and the Reds simply looked flat in their 9-3 loss to Cleveland on Monday at Progressive Field.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0