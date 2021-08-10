Luis Castillo turns in a dud, Reds blown out by Cleveland in Ohio Cup series finale

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. One of the biggest busts of the 2021 Fantasy Baseball season has been Angels 3B Anthony Rendon, and unfortunately he was one of Scott's favorite players to grab after a two-pitcher start in snake drafts. Of course, no one could have predicted this injury-riddled season for Rendon that will come to an end with season-ending surgery, but more on that below. We'll dive into one hitter who has caught fire and one pitcher who has drastically flipped the narrative on his season, plus a lot more.