Luis Castillo rocked, Cincinnati Reds rolled by Cleveland in 9-3 loss
All good things must come to an end. Or, in this case, an -and. The Cincinnati Reds showed up in Cleveland for their one-game pit-stop and performed like it was an originally scheduled day-off and they’d been called back into the office anyway. Can’t really blame them, either, though this is surely not the way I’m sure they wished to play this Cleveland club for the final time under their current name.www.chatsports.com
