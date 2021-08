Head over to Newegg and grab the AMD Ryzen 7 3700x processor on sale for $269.99 when you use the code 82BTSWKN258 during checkout. This is the lowest price anywhere right now. Amazon has matched the price before the code is used, but you still save $10 at Newegg. B&H has matched Newegg's price with an on-page coupon you can clip. The Ryzen 7 3700x dropped to around $266 for Prime Day in June, and that was one of our favorite deals at the time. While this price isn't quite that low, it's pretty close, so it's definitely a great deal for you.