What can I afford in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood?. Thinking about buying a home in Denver’s Central Park … but not sure what you can afford?. From income qualified homes to seven figure properties, Joe Phillips and Mariel Ross of Focus Real Estate chat about your options. Joe and Mariel walk through every price range from $200ks up to $1.5m so you know what to expect in every price range and what you can expect when it comes to square footage, bed/bath, and other features.