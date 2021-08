Ted Larsen will receive an opportunity to join a new team and potentially play an 11th season. Following a Friday workout, the Giants signed the veteran offensive lineman. Larsen joins the Giants after making a late-season cameo with the Buccaneers. The longtime guard’s second Tampa Bay stint did not involve similar responsibilities, with the Bucs using him as a depth piece rather than a starter, but he collected a Super Bowl ring despite not playing in the regular season. Larsen was on Tampa Bay’s active roster during the playoffs and logged 38 offensive snaps in the team’s wild-card win in Washington.