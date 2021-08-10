Cancel
Polis Administration Seeking $116 Million for I-70 Repairs and Reopening

By Maddie Warren
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, Aug. 9, the Polis administration announced they are seeking $116 million in federal emergency aid to rebuild I-70 after the mudslides that closed Glenwood Canyon indefinitely back in July. Governor Polis issued two executive orders last week declaring a state of emergency disaster and seeking federal funding to...

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

