Bane scores 32 as Grizzlies beat Nets in Vegas Summer League

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 32 points, Xavier Tillman Sr. had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League on Monday night.

Bane, who had a solid rookie season after the Grizzlies acquired the final pick of the first round in 2020 from Boston, was 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He shot 43% from deep in his first season with the Grizzlies.

Killian Tillie scored 20 points, while Ziaire Williams, the 10th overall pick this year, had seven points.

Cam Thomas scored 17 points for Brooklyn, and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15.

Bane connected on three of his 3-pointers in the final 2:29, while Tillman made a free throw and a jumper to start an 8-0 run that turned a 77-76 deficit into an 84-77 lead with 1:18 remaining. Tillman finished the spurt with a dunk.

TIMBERWOLVES 91, SPURS 89

Nathan Knight hit a tiebreaking put-back with 15 seconds remaining, lifting Minnesota over San Antonio.

Jaylen Nowell scored 24 points, Knight had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jaden McDaniels added 18 points.

Devin Vassell scored 23 points, and Tre Jones had 16 points and eight assists for the Spurs. Joshua Primo, San Antonio’s top draft pick at 12th overall, had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Nowell and McDaniels each had six rebounds and four assists.

Knight’s late bucket broke the seventh tie of the fourth quarter, when there were also six lead changes.

The Spurs struggled to find a good shot on their final possession, and Jones’ 3 before the buzzer wasn’t close.

PELICANS 94, BULLS 77

Trey Murphy had 26 points and nine rebounds, Naji Marshall added 18 points and New Orleans pulled away from Chicago in the fourth quarter.

Murphy, the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft who was part of a swap with Memphis for 10th overall choice Ziaire Williams, was 6 of 9 from 3 and 9 of 15 overall.

Devon Dotson scored 16 points, and Patrick Williams had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls.

With the score tied early in the fourth quarter, Herbert Jones hit two free throws to start a 10-0 run that ended with a 3 from Murphy, who went on to score eight consecutive New Orleans points.

KNICKS 94, PACERS 86

Immanuel Quickley had 32 points and eight assists, and Obi Toppin added 22 points and nine rebounds to lead New York past Indiana.

The game was moved up because the Pacers’ original Las Vegas opener against Washington was postponed because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues with the Wizards.

Quickley, who averaged 11.4 points in 64 games with the Knicks as a rookie after getting drafted late in the first round last year, was 11 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 12 from long range, and made all six free throws.

Duane Washington Jr. scored 23 points for Indiana, and Oshae Brissett had 22 points and seven rebounds, making all 10 of his free throws.

The Knicks were up three in the final minute when Toppin converted a three-point play, and Miles McBride, who scored 14 points, had a dunk after Brissett missed a 3.

KINGS 80, HORNETS 70

Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 22 points, Chimezie Metu had 16 points and four steals and Sacramento held on in the fourth quarter to beat Charlotte.

Louis King scored 10 points while matching Metu’s four steals, and rookie ninth overall pick Davion Mitchell of NCAA champion Baylor had 10 points and nine assists.

Arnoldas Kulboka and D.J. Carton scored 13 points apiece for the Hornets, who lost on each of the first two days of the Las Vegas event.

Charlotte got within one early in the fourth quarter after trailing by seven to start the period, and the deficit was 72-68 after 11th overall pick James Bouknight hit a 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining. Ramsey answered with a floater and assisted on on King’s dunk to push Sacramento’s lead back to eight with a minute to go.

Bouknight finished with 11 while Nick Richards and LiAngelo Ball scored 10 apiece.

76ERS 95, MAVERICKS 73

Tyrese Maxey scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half to help build a 26-point lead, and Philadelphia cruised from there in a victory over Dallas.

Isaiah Joe had 15 points fueled by 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, where Maxey hit three of six. Jaden Springer, Philadelphia’s top draft pick at 28th overall, scored 11 points along with Braxton Key.

Tyrell Terry, a late first-round pick last year for Dallas, scored 22 points in his first action since a long leave of absence for personal reasons during his rookie season.

Second-year man Josh Green, who is on Dallas’ Summer League roster after competing for bronze medal-winning Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, didn’t play.

Rayjon Tucker had 12 for the Sixers, who led by 38 in the third quarter.

___

Comments / 0

