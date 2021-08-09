Cancel
This Musician's Unlikely Duet Partner? The Golden Gate Bridge

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a year, the Golden Gate Bridge has hummed an eerie song. (SOUNDBITE OF METAL HUMMING) CHANG: Engineers installed new railings last summer to improve the bridge's aerodynamics. But now on windy days, the railings vibrate, creating that sound, which has been met with so many complaints, engineers are planning to get rid of it. Guitarist Nate Mercereau has a different take. He was so inspired by the sound that he recorded an album of improvisations using those sounds called "Duets / Golden Gate Bridge."

