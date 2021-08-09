This Musician's Unlikely Duet Partner? The Golden Gate Bridge

NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with director Peter Nicks about his latest documentary, Homeroom. It's the latest and final film in a trilogy about Oakland students. Another school year is getting underway already, the third school year to be impacted by the pandemic. Good timing for a new documentary that looks back at how students at one high school coped with the start of the pandemic last year. The Hulu documentary is called "Homeroom," and it follows the class of 20 at Oakland High School in Oakland, Calif., as the students there confront not just the pandemic, but also the growing nationwide movement for racial justice and their own quest to remove police from their school.