Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Family-owned The Grapevine Escape provides escape room experience with local flavor

By Sandra Sadek
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Amber Sebastian celebrated her birthday with Russell, her husband, in 2013, they had no idea that a trip to one of Oklahoma City’s escape rooms would lead to the creation of their own in Grapevine. Exactly one year after they visited the room, The Grapevine Escape opened on Main...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escape Room#The Room#Restaurants#Mon Sun
Related
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mira’s Pizza now serving up pies in McKinney

Mira’s Pizza opened in July at 5121 Collin McKinney Parkway, Ste. 1100, McKinney. The local business serves customers individually crafted pizzas made from fresh dough, in-house sauces and more than 30 toppings. Customers can make their own pizza or choose from several pizza specialties, such as Buffalo pizza, Tandoori chicken pizza, Alfredo pizza and veggie pizza. In addition to pizzas, Mira’s also offers salads and hot wings on its menu. 214-592-8488. www.miraspizza.com.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New restaurant Italian Village now open in The Shops at Legacy in Plano

Italian Village opened in early August in The Shops at Legacy development in Plano. The restaurant's menu includes pasta and risotto dishes, pizza, desserts and more created in small batches every day, according to its website. It also features a full bar with a separate cocktail menu and wine list. Italian Village's address is 5840 Legacy Circle, Ste. D100, Plano. 469-298-3311. www.italianvillageplano.com.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware closes Richardson store

Home improvement store Rockler Woodworking and Hardware closed its location in the Promenade North Shopping Center at 800 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2500, Richardson in July. In addition to hardware and workshop essentials, Rockler offered power tools, hand tools, lumber, expert advice and classes on woodworking techniques. The business still has stores in Garland, Frisco and Arlington. 800-279-4441. www.rockler.com.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano House of Comedy planning for September opening in The Shops at Legacy

Plano House of Comedy plans to open in September at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, will feature a dine-in experience with drinks and standup comedy. Renovations on the space began in early 2020 with an eye to open later that year, co-owner Rick Bronson said, but that work and the original planned opening of the club were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has several shows on its website calendar for September with the earliest currently being with comedian Trevor Wallace on Sept. 9. When the venue opens, Bronson said he expects it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and it will feature a mixture of local comics and touring entertainers from around the country. Bronson also has House of Comedy locations in Arizona, Minnesota and British Columbia in Canada as well as a The Comic Strip location in Alberta, Canada. 780-483-5999. tx.houseofcomedy.net.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Southlake this fall

Houston-based Toasted Yolk Cafe will open a location late this fall at 2800 E. Southlake Blvd., in Southlake's Gateway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a press release. The chain of restaurants has grown to more than 20 locations since 2010 and features the tag line, "It's never too early to get Toasted!" The franchise offers a full bar and pairs breakfast and lunch dishes alongside juices, coffees and cocktails.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Bells Sweet Factory bringing New Orleans-style cuisine to Plano

The Bells Sweet Factory expects to open its first brick-and-mortar location mid-September in Plano at 2109 W. Parker Road, Ste. 210. The New Orleans-style eatery also operates out of a food truck in various locations announced via its Facebook page. The company also offers catering services and sells merchandise through its website. 601-691-4701. www.thebellssweetfactory.com.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Korean fried chicken restaurant bb.q Chicken to open on Preston Road in north Plano

Korean fried chicken restaurant bb.q Chicken expects to open by the end of August at 8240 Preston Road, Ste. 130, Plano. The business offers fried chicken in a variety of flavors, including golden original, hot spicy, honey garlic, Gang-Jeong and more. Kimchi fried rice, french fries, cheese sticks and other side items are also on the menu. A phone number and website are not yet available.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Knockout Sports Bar to open in Lewisville this fall

Knockout Sports Bar will be opening a location at 1640 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville in September. According to its website, the bar is "anything but a typical sports bar experience." The location will have wall-to-wall flat screens and offers over 20 types of beer, including daily drinks specials. Known for its wings, the bar also offers burgers and pizza as well as some main dishes such as meatloaf and salmon. A phone number is not yet available for this location. https://kosportsbar.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bistro Trio Euro Tavern brings European tastes to Frisco

Bistro Trio Euro Tavern executive chef Javier Perez has more than four decades in the kitchen and no plans to slow down. The 61-year-old cook leads the charge at his restaurant in west Frisco, devising dishes inspired by Italian, French and Spanish traditions. Perez has worked at a number of Italian restaurants throughout North Texas, including when he was a partner at Frisco’s Crudo Italian restaurant before an ownership change.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Great Outdoors Sub Shop to relocate within Richardson after 31 years

After 31 years, The Great Outdoors Sub Shop plans to relocate by the end of the year to 2005 Alamo Road, Richardson. The company plans to continue operating at 242 W. Campbell Road—the Richardson location that opened in September 1990—until around early November before closing to reopen in a newly-built building by mid-December. The Great Outdoors' menu includes breakfast sandwiches, deli subs, salads, soups, sides and desserts. 972-437-5038. www.greatoutdoorsubs.com.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Maternity clinic My Pure Delivery now open in Plano

Maternity clinic My Pure Delivery opened Aug. 3 at 6217 Chapel Hill Blvd., Ste. 100, Plano. The business offers in-person lactation consultations, prenatal classes, breast pump rentals and a free weekly breastfeeding support group. This expansion is the first My Pure Delivery location outside of Austin, where the business has been operating for five years. 972-842-9500. www.mypuredelivery.com.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Wright Style closes Grapevine store, will remain online

The Wright Style, a women's clothing store, has closed its Grapevine Main Street location at 314 S. Main St. as of July. According to a Facebook post, the store's lease was up and "the landlord decided to go with someone else." The boutique will continue to sell items on its online store and occasionally at its Canton location. The owner said the store is currently seeking out locations for a new storefront. 817-416-7272. https://thewrightstyle.net.
Roanoke, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Market at Roanoke, a collective of shops, is now open on Oak Street

The Market at Roanoke is a new cooperative retail space that opened Aug. 1 and is located at 304 N. Oak St. The collective of shops features more than 15 different vendors and includes children's clothing, women's clothing, accessories, home decor, gourmet kitchen items, a pet boutique and more. A full list of vendors can be found on the cooperative's website. There is also a sister market located in Fort Worth. [email protected] https://themarketatridglea.com/the-market-at-roanoke.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Senoritas restaurant to open in McKinney

Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is looking to open in late August or early September at 1222 N. Central Expressway, McKinney. The restaurant will take the space formerly occupied by Texana Grill, and El Corazon Tex Mex Restaurant before that. Menu items will include a shrimp cocktail; nachos; taco salads; fajitas; enchiladas; tamales; and desserts, such as cinnamon nachos and sopapillas. American dishes such as baby back ribs and chicken-fried steak will also be available. www.twosenoritasrestaurant.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy