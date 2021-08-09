Cancel
Laredo Center for the Arts Launches Artist Residency and Acquires Texas Art

By Glasstire
glasstire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laredo Center for the Arts (LCA) has recently expanded its programming: alongside some recent acquisitions of work by Laredo artists, LCA has launched an artist-in-residence program. The inaugural session features Jorge Javier López, whose opening reception for OBSOLESCENCE and artist talk will take place August 20 and 21, respectively. López’s figurative work depicts unfinished beings “with a focus on the human condition with themes of inner conflict, fragility, and clashing emotions. Themes of defunct technology and bodies, aging, and deterioration of purpose” permeate the artist’s work.

