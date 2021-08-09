Laredo Center for the Arts Launches Artist Residency and Acquires Texas Art

For earlier installments in this series, please start here. The most recent installment (before this one) is here. I have known Jade Walker for a long time. She advocated for me on a massive project while she was Director at the Visual Art Center at UT Austin in 2016. We worked together on a site-specific installation in Austin’s Facebook offices in 2020. I watched as she tackled the Art City art fair the year Austin suffered major thunderstorms, and sent a sculpture of large white inflatable balls flying in every direction around the Long Center. Through it all I have always admired Jade’s ability to find humor in any situation without compromising her professional tenacity.