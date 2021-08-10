Cancel
Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
huntingdondailynews.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned OF Luis Robert from his rehab assignment in Charlotte (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte. Released OF Luis Gonzalez. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 1B Bobby Bradley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 7. Selected the contract of LHP Francisco Perez from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted C M.J. Mendez to Omaha (Triple A East) from Arkansas (Double-A Central). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of INF Andrew Velazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Nick Anderson to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

