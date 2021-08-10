Monday's Transactions

Martinez will be on the bench for Friday's game against Baltimore, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Kyle Schwarber will be the designated hitter in both his first game back from a hamstring injury and his first game as a member of the Red Sox. While designated hitter may be Schwarber's best fit on most teams, Martinez is clearly far too good to lose much playing time there going forward, so the Red Sox will have to play one of the two sluggers into the outfield (or potentially first base, in Schwarber's case) most of the time going forward.