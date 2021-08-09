Cancel
Registration open for AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2021

sdlgbtn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, walkers and runners will have the flexibility to complete an interactive and fun route on their own schedule individually, with their teams and/or friends. We are excited to invite you to AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2021! This year’s event will take place Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26 and, better yet, this year’s event will include an in-person community-wide celebration on Saturday, September 25 at The Center.

sdlgbtn.com

