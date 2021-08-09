Registration open for AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2021
Once again, walkers and runners will have the flexibility to complete an interactive and fun route on their own schedule individually, with their teams and/or friends. We are excited to invite you to AIDS Walk & Run San Diego 2021! This year’s event will take place Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26 and, better yet, this year’s event will include an in-person community-wide celebration on Saturday, September 25 at The Center.sdlgbtn.com
