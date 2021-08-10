Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford County, NC

County, mayors discuss mask mandate

By CINDE INGRAM ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — The chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Monday with local mayors, hospital representatives, public health leaders and county staff members to discuss their perspectives on returning to a countywide mask mandate.

No action was taken after the meeting, which was closed to the public.

While some elected officials shared whether they had been vaccinated, not all of them agreed with a return to countywide mask requirements or requiring their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Before the meeting Commissioner Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise that county board members would hear some recommendations they could consider later. Alston also indicated there will be a follow-up meeting soon with municipal officials to hear what they want to do.

“Do we have time to wait? I don’t think so,” Alston said. “It’s my opinion that we do need a countywide mask mandate. We do need all of our county employees to be vaccinated or at least tested once a week. That’s my opinion.”

Alston said the county is seeking advice from health professionals.

“I hope to be able to get some concrete advice and suggestions about what we should be doing as a county and municipalities,” Alston said. “I’m looking for some advice and some data to back up that advice as it relates to what we should be doing in order to fight this delta (variant of the) virus, which is two or three times as contagious.”

The emergency meeting was called in an effort to listen to the county’s emergency services director, health director and all of its mayors to learn about “what they’re seeing on the ground,” Alston said.

“Hopefully, if the data dictates it we’ll be making some decisions as recommended by our health care professionals and our emergency care directors,” Alston said. “We can make some decisions as to whether or not we’re going to declare an emergency declaration or we’re going to do something else as far as a health rule that will be effective for all of the municipalities.”

Alston said he wants board members to listen to medical and public health experts’ advice as they consider their recommendations.

“I think every day people have been put into the hospitals and taken up the hospital beds,” Alston said. “Every day, people have been infected. Thirty days ago, we were at a 1.5% infection rate. Now we’re over 7%. It’s going up that fast and people are walking around as if nothing is happening. People are still dying from this virus, and those who are not vaccinated are the ones who are basically spreading it.”

cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
194
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Health
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#The High Point Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Christian County, KYwhopam.com

Local legislators urge Gov. to rescind mask mandate for day cares

Christian County’s delegation to the Kentucky General Assembly is asking Governor Andy Beshear to reconsider his mask mandate for day cares. Representatives Myron Dossett, Lynn Bechler and Walker Thomas and Senator Whitney Westerfield sent a letter to Governor Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack asking for the reconsideration, with Dossett saying they don’t believe it’s beneficial to ask a toddler to go through their day with a mask on.
Stratford, CTRegister Citizen

Stratford mayor reinstates Town Hall mask mandate

STRATFORD — All visitors to Town Hall must now wear masks regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, Mayor Laura Hoydick announced Thursday. Hoydick’s announcement stopped short of a townwide mask mandate for indoor spaces seen in some other Connecticut municipalities. The policy goes into effect Friday and will...
Vicksburg, MSWJTV.com

Vicksburg mayor issues mask mandate for public businesses

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced face masks are now mandatory inside public businesses and buildings for 14 days, if social distancing (six feet) cannot be practiced. “I’ve been advised by medical experts that Vicksburg’s COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate. As...
Stamford, CTtribuneledgernews.com

Stamford mayor mandates masks for all city employees

Aug. 6—STAMFORD — Mayor David Martin is requiring all city employees to wear masks inside city facilities including the Stamford Government Center, following the state Department of Health's recommendation that vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike mask up in indoor public places. Fully vaccinated city employees are, however, allowed to take...
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

Hidalgo County Health Authority issues mask mandate for all schools, defying Abbott’s ban

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez issued a mask mandate for schools Friday following an uprising by several Rio Grande Valley school districts Thursday. Melendez’s order mandates that students, staff and visitors to all public and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade must wear facial coverings while inside schools — regardless of vaccination status.
Philadelphia, PAStamford Advocate

Philadelphia: Colleges, health care workers must get vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health care workers, college students and higher education employees will be required to be vaccinated by mid-October under new mandates announced by the city's Public Health Department Friday. The mandates were passed Thursday night by the Board of Health, which provides guidance to the city's health...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida School Board Expects Masks in School and Students to Get Vaccinated if Eligible

On August 10 the Salida School Board met for their regular meeting where they discussed the upcoming school year and the Delta Variant of COVID-19. Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom and County Commissioner Greg Felt both attended the meeting. The school board ultimately voted to approve Superintendent Blackburn’s recommendation of how to proceed with the school year after a lengthy and thorough discussion.
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Baltimore mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday, city officials are reinstating the indoor mask mandate beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, August 9. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks. As of Thursday, the percentage of new COVID-19 cases has increased approximately 374% in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy