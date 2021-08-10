County, mayors discuss mask mandate

GUILFORD COUNTY — The chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Monday with local mayors, hospital representatives, public health leaders and county staff members to discuss their perspectives on returning to a countywide mask mandate.

No action was taken after the meeting, which was closed to the public.

While some elected officials shared whether they had been vaccinated, not all of them agreed with a return to countywide mask requirements or requiring their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Before the meeting Commissioner Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise that county board members would hear some recommendations they could consider later. Alston also indicated there will be a follow-up meeting soon with municipal officials to hear what they want to do.

“Do we have time to wait? I don’t think so,” Alston said. “It’s my opinion that we do need a countywide mask mandate. We do need all of our county employees to be vaccinated or at least tested once a week. That’s my opinion.”

Alston said the county is seeking advice from health professionals.

“I hope to be able to get some concrete advice and suggestions about what we should be doing as a county and municipalities,” Alston said. “I’m looking for some advice and some data to back up that advice as it relates to what we should be doing in order to fight this delta (variant of the) virus, which is two or three times as contagious.”

The emergency meeting was called in an effort to listen to the county’s emergency services director, health director and all of its mayors to learn about “what they’re seeing on the ground,” Alston said.

“Hopefully, if the data dictates it we’ll be making some decisions as recommended by our health care professionals and our emergency care directors,” Alston said. “We can make some decisions as to whether or not we’re going to declare an emergency declaration or we’re going to do something else as far as a health rule that will be effective for all of the municipalities.”

Alston said he wants board members to listen to medical and public health experts’ advice as they consider their recommendations.

“I think every day people have been put into the hospitals and taken up the hospital beds,” Alston said. “Every day, people have been infected. Thirty days ago, we were at a 1.5% infection rate. Now we’re over 7%. It’s going up that fast and people are walking around as if nothing is happening. People are still dying from this virus, and those who are not vaccinated are the ones who are basically spreading it.”

