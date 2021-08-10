Idaho Gas Prices Tap the Brakes With Two-Cent Increase Last Week to $3.81 Per Gallon Average
BOISE - Idaho drivers saw little movement on the price of gas this past week, with the state average price for regular fuel increasing by two cents to $3.81 per gallon, according to AAA. The two-cent increase could be seen largely in rural area, as highly populated areas like the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley, and Idaho Falls remained unchanged. One outlier was the Pocatello area, where prices increased by seven cents per gallon.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
