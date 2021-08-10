Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho Gas Prices Tap the Brakes With Two-Cent Increase Last Week to $3.81 Per Gallon Average

Big Country News
Big Country News
 6 days ago
BOISE - Idaho drivers saw little movement on the price of gas this past week, with the state average price for regular fuel increasing by two cents to $3.81 per gallon, according to AAA. The two-cent increase could be seen largely in rural area, as highly populated areas like the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley, and Idaho Falls remained unchanged. One outlier was the Pocatello area, where prices increased by seven cents per gallon.

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

Lewiston, ID
Big Country News

Containment of Bedrock Fire Near Lenore Improves to 20%

LENORE - On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at around 6:30pm, the Idaho Department of Lands provided an update on the Bedrock Fire burning near Lenore, ID, on the north side of Highway 12 between Lewiston and Orofino. According to the update, containment of the fire has improved to 20%. A previous update provided Sunday morning marked the fire as 0% contained.
Idaho State
Big Country News

Proposed Luxury Apartment Tower in Boise Would be Idaho's Tallest Building

BOISE — Another tower has been proposed in Boise — this one would be the tallest in the state. Leaders of the Oppenheimer Development Corporation, a Boise-based developer, announced Tuesday they’re planning a 27-story, 297-unit luxury apartment building near 12th and Idaho streets in downtown Boise. At 330 feet, the tower would be slightly taller than downtown’s Eighth and Main building (home of Zions Bank and standing at 323 feet tall), currently the tallest in the state.
Idaho State
Big Country News

Idaho Rural Interstates and Rural Non-Interstates Have Seen a Combined 15.7% Traffic Rate Increase Since 2019

BOISE - For years, the dreaded “T” word (traffic) has made commutes increasingly more difficult in the growing urban areas of Idaho, but it has slowly started to creep into rural areas as well. Rural Interstates and Rural Non-Interstates traffic rates have increased by 6.5% and 9.2%, respectively, since 2019, according to Roadway Data Manager Margaret Pridmore.

Comments / 1

