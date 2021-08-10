2 killed in Hoke County triple shooting, sheriff says
Two people died and a third was injured in a triple shooting in Hoke County on Monday night. The shooting happened off Shannon Road in the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park before 11 p.m. Hoke County deputies have not released any further details on what happened, nor have they identified anyone involved in the violence. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (910) 875-5111. See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
