Hoke County, NC

2 killed in Hoke County triple shooting, sheriff says

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Two people died and a third was injured in a triple shooting in Hoke County on Monday night.

The shooting happened off Shannon Road in the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park before 11 p.m.

Hoke County deputies have not released any further details on what happened, nor have they identified anyone involved in the violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (910) 875-5111.

