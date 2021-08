New York Giants fans were treated to a welcome sight on Monday as star running back Saquon Barkley set foot on the practice field for the first time this offseason. The former No. 2 overall pick had been sidelined for nearly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season. There has been ample speculation about whether or not he’ll be ready to by the time the 2021 campaign gets underway, but practicing in any capacity in early August bodes well for his return in the coming weeks.