You bring home a little turtle to a beautiful habitat and realize you forgot one big thing: What do baby painted turtles eat? Because these turtles are an aquatic species, they spend most of their time in the water — both in the wild and in your house. This greatly impacts their diet, especially as they mostly need to consume meals in water because turtle mouths must swallow under the surface. Painted turtles are also omnivores and like a wide variety of foods. While many of these can be included in her housing, you also should have a separate feeding tank, which will massively cut down on the mess. All food from the main tank will have to be scooped out daily; otherwise, it starts to rot. Nevertheless, feeding your turtle can be fun, and occasionally she can even eat what you do.