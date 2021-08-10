Dutchess County resumes in-person Medicare 101 classes

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — In-person classes for Medicare 101 have resumed, the Dutchess County Office for the Aging announced. Medicare 101 classes are designed to help people interested in obtaining information on Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage Plans, benefits, supplement choices, EPIC (Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage) and other prescription options, Medicaid and the Medicare Savings Programs, and long-term care payment choices. Classes are open to individuals who are newly eligible for Medicare, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who want to learn more about the Medicare program.