Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County resumes in-person Medicare 101 classes

By Daily Freeman
Daily Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — In-person classes for Medicare 101 have resumed, the Dutchess County Office for the Aging announced. Medicare 101 classes are designed to help people interested in obtaining information on Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage Plans, benefits, supplement choices, EPIC (Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage) and other prescription options, Medicaid and the Medicare Savings Programs, and long-term care payment choices. Classes are open to individuals who are newly eligible for Medicare, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who want to learn more about the Medicare program.

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
Poughkeepsie, NY
Health
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Enrollment#Medicare Advantage Plans#Medicaid#The Office At The Aging#Covid#Office For Aging Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy