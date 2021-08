Two 18-year-olds are facing first-degree attempted murder and robbery charges following a Facebook Marketplace transaction on Friday in Broomfield. Jeremiah Scott and Pharell Ausby are accused of arranging to purchase a car from someone off Facebook Marketplace via Facebook Messenger. The individuals met Friday before noon at the Camden Flatiron Apartments at 120 Edgeview Drive. During the interaction, a shot was fired at the victim and his cellphone was taken, according to a news release from Broomfield police. No one was injured, and Broomfield police later arrested Scott and Ausby. They are being held at the Broomfield Detention Center.