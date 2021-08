Vodafone has reintroduced roaming charges for UK citizens who travel to the European Union.The post-Brexit blow means new and upgrading customers will have to pay up to £2 per day to use their monthly allowance of data, calls and texts.The mobile phone networkhad said that it would not introduce roaming charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but has now followed other carriers such as EE.“We’ve had some good news from businesses, like Vodafone and Three, they’ve publicly said they won’t introduce roaming fees for UK consumers travelling on the continent,” the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said at the...