Passive intermodulation (PIM) is the generation of interfering or unwanted signals in a passive circuit, component, or connection. These interfering signals can cause a severe decrease in the overall performance of a wireless communication system, impacting the throughput, efficiency, and coverage capability of the network. Some well-known PIM generators in mobile networks include unwanted debris or oxidation in the conducted RF path, loose metal-to-metal contacts in or near the RF path, and metal or ferromagnetic materials in proximity to the conducted or radiated RF path.