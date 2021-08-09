OU’s Marvin Mims Embracing a New Role Ahead of Big 2021 Expectations
Lincoln Riley laid down a challenge to his wide receivers at the start of spring practice. “That was a position that we weren’t real thrilled about the way we played last year, and know that we can that we can play better there,” Riley said in March as the Sooners prepared to begin spring football. “The standards are really, really high. And, and we believe we got the people in this in this building to to play and perform at those standards.”allfans.co
Comments / 0