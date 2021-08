MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The chances for tropical development continue to increase with a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. That wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move off of the west African coast later today. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern tropical Atlantic by late Sunday or early next week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph. The chance of development is low over the next 48 hours at 20%. As we head into the next five days, the chance of development climbs to a medium threat with a 60% chance of development.