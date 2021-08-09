Quick Look: PXG 0311 GEN4 ST Irons

The triple forged 0311 GEN4 ST irons from PXG are made for professionals and scratch handicap amateurs with a significant redesign of the previous model improving feel and control.

Fast Facts: PXG 0311 GEN4 ST Irons

Pitch: Cavity Forgiveness (3-5), Blade Control (6-PW) Category: Low Handicap

Cavity Back: Slight on 3-5 irons

Back: Milled Surface

Weighting: Precision, Adjust in 2g increments

Face: Ultra Thin

Lofts: 5 (26°), 8 (37°), PW (47°)

Finishes: Chrome, Xtreme Dark

Stock Shaft: Elevate Tour

Stock Grip: PXG Z5

Available: Now at PXG.com

Price: $349/Chrome, $399/Xtreme Dark

WYNTK: PXG 0311 GEN4 ST Irons

PXG 0311 GEN4 ST irons come in two finishes: Chrome and Xtreme Dark. (Courtesy PXG)

PXG has expanded their line of 0311 irons with the new triple forged blade STs for play by the very best golfers, in fact ST comes from “super tour” which gives some idea of who they are thinking of with this design.

Long irons, 3 thorough 5, have a small cavity back which removes steel from the upper part of the head and effectively lowers the weight distribution therefore biasing a higher trajectory.

Mid irons have a slightly smaller blade size and thinner top line while the short irons—8-iron through gap wedge—have even thinner toplines and shorter blade lengths.

The large rear weight is adjustable in 2-gram increments prior to purchase as determined in the personalized club fitting.

Also evident along the lower rear margin are four of the now familiar PXG weight screws.