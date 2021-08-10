HS SOFTBALL: Lady Buffs open season with win

Madison Ayers made plays on the hot corner and at the plate to help lead the Lady Buffs to a season-opening victory. DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

Patience paid off for the Lady Buffs.

McAlester opened its 2021 fall season with a Monday evening tilt against Stigler, where the Lady Buffs took the hard-fought 1-0 win.

At the start of the game, the Lady Buffs defense prevented any runners from getting beyond second base. Pitcher Kynli Jones then locked in the final out with a strikeout to retire the side.

At the top of the second inning, Madison Ayers at third base recorded a pair quick outs as she scooped up hard hit balls and sent them sailing into the hands of Brooklyn Weiher at first.

Ayers and Madigan Griffith each recorded a hit in the next two innings, but the Lady Panthers were able to hold off the threat to keep the game scoreless.

That defensive trend continued throughout the innings for McAlester as they were able to keep Stigler either stranded or away from the bags.

But things changed in the bottom of the fifth inning as Ayers led off with a single. After stealing second, Star Canizales hit a ball into play and forced Stigler to make a decision with a fielder’s choice — allowing Ayers to advance to third.

Griffith followed next up to the plate, and put the ball on the ground rolling toward first. Although she was thrown out at the bag, the play allowed Ayers to score the go-ahead run and send the Lady Buffs on their way to victory.

Ayers led the way for McAlester, going 2-2 with a score — while Jones recorded five strikeouts on the day and allowed only two hits from the circle.

The Lady Buffs will return to action quickly on Tuesday as they hit the road to take on their first district opponent of the year as they face off against Glenpool.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.