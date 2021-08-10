Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Ruth Cain

thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAztec, N.M., died Friday, July 30, 2021. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting the family. Ruth was born Feb. 5, 1977, in Grants, N.M., the daughter of Ken and Stella (Hanna) Kinsey. She graduated from Prescott Valley High School in Pleasant Valley, Ariz. Ruth went on to attend San Juan College/University of New Mexico, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree. On Nov. 7, 1997, Ruth was united in marriage to Kelly Matthew Cain.

www.thegazette.com

