AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a moment WNY's Shaun Dolac will always remember. The former West Seneca East do-it-all player chose to go to prep school for a year after graduating from the Trojan program. He then decided to walk-on at the University at Buffalo as a linebacker to not just be closer to family, but to take advantage of playing for a Division-I program.