Birmingham City vs Colchester United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Chelsea are taking on Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup final tonight at Windsor Park in Belfast.Chelsea won the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final, after a winner goal by Kai Havertz in the first half.Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League, winning 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.The clubs from the Premier League and Spain’s La Liga have never met before.Here is everything you need to know.When does the match start?Chelsea and Villarreal kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Wednesday 11 August, at Windsor Park in Belfast.Is it on TV?The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.How to stream onlineThe match will be shown live on the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app, accessible for subscribers.Line-upsChelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Ziyech, WernerVillarreal: Asenjo, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Trigueros, Capoue, A Moreno, Pino, Dia, G MorenoOddsChelsea win 4/5Villarreal win 7/2Draw 5/2