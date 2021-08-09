Cancel
Birmingham City vs Colchester United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

By Sam Sheppey
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Bowyer's Birmingham City kicked off their season with an impressive 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane against recently relegated Sheffield United, with Maxime Colin scoring the games only goal to send the 2,700 travelling Blues fans into total delirium. This is the third successive year that Birmingham have begun their...

