Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Bradford City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, team news, officiating and ones to watch

By Gabriel Ramsey
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Bet League Two side Bradford City will travel to the former European champions Nottingham Forest this coming Wednesday, as the EFL Cup’s first round fixtures get underway. The Bantams were unable to defeat a strong Exeter City side on Saturday, and there travels don’t stop there, as Adams' side...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughton
Person
Oscar Threlkeld
Person
Lyle Taylor
Person
Alex Mighten
Person
Ethan Horvath
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Caolan Lavery
Person
Paudie O'connor
Person
Kyle Mcfadzean
Person
Wes Morgan
Person
Levi Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Nottingham Forest#Kick Off#European#The Bantams De#Arsenal#Sutton O Connor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Friendly: Preview, team news, how to watch

Due to the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we missed out on a trophy parade after winning the Champions League last season, and while we’re never going to get a “proper” victory celebration for it, parading it around the stadium ahead of tonight’s friendly is a fairly decent substitute for one. That the game itself is against Tottenham Hotspur just makes it all the more amusing.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Community Shield

Leicester face Manchester City this afternoon in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.The annual fixture between FA Cup champions and Premier League winners follows Leicester’s cup victory in May – when Brendan Rodgers’ team saw off Chelsea – and Man City’s impressive top-flight title triumph, which saw them finish 12 points ahead of rivals United.Pep Guardiola’s side will look to secure their seventh Community Shield and third under the Spaniard, while Leicester seek to follow up their first ever FA Cup trophy with their second piece of silverware from this one-off fixture.Man City fans could get their first glimpse of...
UEFApunditarena.com

Irish clubs in Europe: Kick-off times, odds and how to watch

How to watch all three League of Ireland clubs in Uefa Conference League. Irish clubs are back in Europe this week as Dundalk, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers look to progress further in the inaugural Uefa Conference League. All three clubs have pulled off some impressive results this summer and interest...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (8-4-5, 29 points) and FC Cincinnati (3-7-6, 15 points) at TQL Stadium. It’s the first meeting between the teams in this venue and only the second ever clash in Cincinnati. It’s also the second of three scheduled match-ups this season. The two sides will meet again in TQL Stadium on Oct. 16.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Joao Carvalho strikes twice as Nottingham Forest hold off spirited Bradford

Joao Carvalho’s first goals since November 2019 proved sufficient for Nottingham Forest to see off Bradford 2-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The Portuguese midfielder, returning to Forest after spending last season on loan at Spanish second division side Almeria, bagged a first-half brace with Callum Cooke’s 54th-minute free kick failing to spark a comeback from the Bantams.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Villarreal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup fixture

Chelsea are taking on Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup final tonight at Windsor Park in Belfast.Chelsea won the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final, after a winner goal by Kai Havertz in the first half.Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League, winning 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.The clubs from the Premier League and Spain’s La Liga have never met before.Here is everything you need to know.When does the match start?Chelsea and Villarreal kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Wednesday 11 August, at Windsor Park in Belfast.Is it on TV?The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.How to stream onlineThe match will be shown live on the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app, accessible for subscribers.Line-upsChelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Ziyech, WernerVillarreal: Asenjo, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Trigueros, Capoue, A Moreno, Pino, Dia, G MorenoOddsChelsea win 4/5Villarreal win 7/2Draw 5/2
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bradford City: Joao Carvalho brace seals second round spot for Nottingham Forest

Two goals in as many minutes from Joao Carvalho sealed victory for the Reds, as they saw off Derek Adams' Bradford City to progress through to the second round of the EFL Cup. Callum Cooke's second-half curling free kick wasn't enough to peg back a youthful Nottingham Forest side who dealt two hammer blows five minutes before the interval. Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel and Carvalho combined for both goals and rewarded Forest for their assured first round showing.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

As it happened: Brentford 2-0 Arsenal

That’s it for VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of this Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal — we hope you enjoyed it. Stay tuned at the site for more live coverage and further reaction and analysis to all top flight matches this weekend. 21:564 hours ago. MATCH STATS. Possession:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy