Faribault, MN

Faribault Pet Parade is Thursday

By Gordy Kosfeld
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 6 days ago
The Pet Parade Mural on the south side of the Band Shell in Central Park in Faribault says the event started in 1931 but the City of Faribault calls this year's event the 85th year. Parks and Recreation Director Paul Penansky told KDHL some seasoned residents of Faribault provided proof...

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

