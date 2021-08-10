Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for BRP Group

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.