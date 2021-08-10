Cancel
Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for BRP Group

 6 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Group on Monday, setting a price target of $34, which is approximately 22.97% above the present share price of $27.65. Greenspan expects BRP Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the third quarter of...

Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Duke Energy

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy on Friday, setting a price target of $109, which is approximately 2.83% above the present share price of $106. Tucker expects Duke Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Small Businessinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Bank Of Montreal

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) on Friday, setting a price target of C$139, which is approximately 7.98% above the present share price of $102.87. Mihelic expects Bank Of Montreal to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Chesapeake Utilities

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) on Friday, setting a price target of $120, which is approximately 8.79% below the present share price of $131.56. Tucker expects Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for Royal Bank Of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) on Friday, setting a price target of C$142, which is approximately 8.35% above the present share price of $104.73. Aiken expects Royal Bank Of Canada to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Friday, setting a price target of C$86, which is approximately 6.23% above the present share price of $64.69. Mihelic expects Bank Of Nova Scotia to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Raymond James Stick to Their Buy Rating for Envestnet Inc

Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of $87, which is approximately 12.16% above the present share price of $77.57. O'Shaughnessy expects Envestnet Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.15 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $128.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.84 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,885 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Orsted A/S

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Alberto Gandolfi maintained a Buy rating on Orsted (OTC:DOGEF) A/S on Thursday, setting a price target of DKK1155, which is approximately 18.38% above the present share price of $154.74. Gandolfi expects Orsted A/S to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Aspen Technology

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Thursday, setting a price target of $145, which is approximately 14.15% above the present share price of $127.03. Oliver expects Aspen Technology to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the third quarter of...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Euronav NV

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Euronav (NYSE:EURN) NV on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR12, which is approximately 79.19% above the present share price of $7.9. Haugen expects Euronav NV to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.35 for the third quarter of 2021.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

JMP Securities Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers AG

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR64, which is approximately 77.92% above the present share price of $42.22. Friedrichs expects Siemens Healthineers AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the third quarter...
Technologyinvesting.com

Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for SoFi Technologies

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on SoFi Technologies on Thursday, setting a price target of $30, which is approximately 77.51% above the present share price of $16.9. Horgan expects SoFi Technologies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

Cowen & Co. Stick to Their Buy Rating for Norfolk Southern Corp

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $297, which is approximately 10.40% above the present share price of $269.01. Seidl expects Norfolk Southern Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the third...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

H.C. Wainwright Stick to Their Buy Rating for MAG Silver Corp

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Corp on Friday, setting a price target of $22.5, which is approximately 21.89% above the present share price of $18.46. Ihle expects MAG Silver Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.04 for the third quarter...
Economyinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Southwest Airlines

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 37.28% above the present share price of $50.99. Yanoshik expects Southwest Airlines to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on Thursday, setting a price target of $135, which is approximately 26.76% above the present share price of $106.5. Arya expects Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for...
Marketsbizjournals

Wells Fargo economists dash hopes for 'Roaring 20s'

Wells Fargo has some bad news for those hoping the stage is set for a decade of strong growth, which some have already dubbed the Roaring 20s. “Economic growth likely will slow in coming years as the growth rate of the working-age population trends lower,” Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) economists Jay Bryson and Hop Mathews shared this week in a report titled “What a drag it is getting old: Implications for economic growth.”
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Conocophillips

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 35.26% above the present share price of $55.45. Hanold expects Conocophillips to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...

