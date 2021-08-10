Cancel
College Station, TX

Texas A&M volleyball begins practice with high hopes for 2021

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team officially began practice Monday to gear up for the 2021 season. The Aggies finished the spring portion of last season on a 5 match losing streak and 9-9 overall between the fall and spring seasons of their all-SEC slate. The Maroon and white are anxious to improve and have a better outcome this year. With most of their starters returning, the Aggies are ready to be back and can feel the excitement building up to the start of the season.

#Texas A M#Volleyball#High Hopes#Texas A M#Bryan College Station#Kbtx#Aggies#Sec#Covid#Baylor#Hawaiian
