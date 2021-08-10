Texas A&M volleyball begins practice with high hopes for 2021

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team officially began practice Monday to gear up for the 2021 season. The Aggies finished the spring portion of last season on a 5 match losing streak and 9-9 overall between the fall and spring seasons of their all-SEC slate. The Maroon and white are anxious to improve and have a better outcome this year. With most of their starters returning, the Aggies are ready to be back and can feel the excitement building up to the start of the season.