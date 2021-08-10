Cancel
Princeton, WV

Greater Princeton Little League looking for volunteers with field maintenance

By Aynae Simmons
 6 days ago
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– The Greater Princeton Little League needs the community’s help to refresh the baseball fields.

Retired construction worker and President Tommy Bailey Sr. is eager to find volunteers and donations for this upcoming little league season.

“Anyone that wants to come down, pick up a little trash, whenever people can in their own time,” said Bailey.

Yesterday, Bailey posted on the Little League’s Facebook page about the type of help he’s looking for. Small housekeeping items like weed eating, painting the dugout and lines on the field, and other maintenance opportunities.

Since the Greater Princeton Little League leased the property for 99 years, it’s up to them to take care of and provide maintenance for the fields.

The Little League is searching for donors to donate materials for the volunteers. Materials include bathroom sinks, toilets, urinals, lumber, white and grey interior paint. Maintenance for volunteers includes cleaning gutters and painting concessions stands, dugouts and press-boxes, and building ramps. The complete to-do list and donating list are on their Facebook page.

If anyone would like to volunteer or donate, contact Bailey at 304-920-7803. Bailey mentions that volunteer and donating tax write-offs are available if applicable.

“I want to thank everyone in advance for their time and donations,” finished Bailey.

